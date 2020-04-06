Feathercoin Price Up 12.9% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $501.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 273,473,480 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

