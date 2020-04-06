Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Given $87.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $87.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 12 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $3.91 on Monday, reaching $53.53. 92,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,215. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter purchased 348 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.17 per share, with a total value of $25,115.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,486,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,902 shares of company stock valued at $668,596. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

