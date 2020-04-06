Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at B. Riley

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $838.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.04.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

