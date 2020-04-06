Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Sell”

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

FNMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Monday, February 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $1.40 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

