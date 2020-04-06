Fetch.ai Trading Up 10.6% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bitrabbit, IDEX and HitBTC. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.04584447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037146 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,295,086 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Korbit, Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, BiKi, Dcoin, MXC, Hotbit, WazirX, Coinall, BitAsset, KuCoin, Binance, Bitbns, BitMax, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

