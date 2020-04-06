Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,017 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

