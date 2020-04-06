Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE: FIS) recently:

3/31/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $171.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $169.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

2/13/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/10/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $157.00 to $179.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $115.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

