Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.84.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.02. 5,695,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

