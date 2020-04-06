Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

FITB traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 784,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,706,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

