Fiii Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $37,981.26 and $367.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.02641380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00204727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii was first traded on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.