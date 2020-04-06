Financial Comparison: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and Ameri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Wireless Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,100.00%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Ameri.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Ameri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 4.00 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Ameri $39.92 million 0.06 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Ameri has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -723.53% -783.49% -287.31% Ameri -14.04% -48.87% -20.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ameri shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Ameri shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameri beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.