Financial Contrast: Kaleyra (KLR) and The Competition

Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) is one of 42 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kaleyra to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99% Kaleyra Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaleyra and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million -$1.09 million 29.17 Kaleyra Competitors $307.64 million -$121.36 million 7.79

Kaleyra’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleyra. Kaleyra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kaleyra and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kaleyra Competitors 75 118 100 2 2.10

Kaleyra presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 60.43%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaleyra beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

