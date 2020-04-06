Financial Contrast: Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Royce Value Trust (NASDAQ:RVT)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royce Value Trust has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Royce Value Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 3.82 $22.94 million $1.41 6.77 Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Value Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solar Senior Capital and Royce Value Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royce Value Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.16%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Royce Value Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Royce Value Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 57.23% 8.63% 3.80% Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Royce Value Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Royce Value Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Royce Value Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Royce Value Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2000 Index. Royce Value Trust Inc. was formed on July 1, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

