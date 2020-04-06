Financial Review: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) versus Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Qumu alerts:

This table compares Qumu and Dropbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $25.36 million 0.90 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -3.67 Dropbox $1.66 billion 4.53 -$52.70 million N/A N/A

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dropbox.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qumu and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dropbox 2 1 9 0 2.58

Qumu currently has a consensus price target of $2.24, indicating a potential upside of 32.54%. Dropbox has a consensus price target of $26.82, indicating a potential upside of 49.32%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Qumu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -25.40% -84.05% -16.27% Dropbox -3.17% -3.58% -1.11%

Volatility & Risk

Qumu has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dropbox beats Qumu on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.