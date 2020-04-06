Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Acquires 20,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$12,800.00 ($9,078.01).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Chan bought 2,407 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$1,468.27 ($1,041.33).

Shares of ASX:FRI traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting A$0.65 ($0.46). 127,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Finbar Group Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of A$1.01 ($0.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.85. The company has a market cap of $176.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

