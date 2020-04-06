FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group (LON:CIN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON CIN opened at GBX 113 ($1.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.21. City of London Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19.

About City of London Group

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

