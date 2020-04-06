FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:ACC opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Monday. Access Intelligence has a 52-week low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.79). The stock has a market cap of $37.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.09.

About Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

