FintruX Network Market Cap Reaches $856,365.43 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $856,365.43 and $23.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 55.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.02574276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00201178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

