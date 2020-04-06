First Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.83. First Bancorp has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $30.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 27.49%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mark N. Rosborough bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNLC shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

