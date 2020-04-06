First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bank an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRBA. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Bank by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Bank by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.68. 439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.