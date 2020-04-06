First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of First Bank worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Bank by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Bank by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRBA stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

First Bank Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

