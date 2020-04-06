First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Northwest’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

FFNW traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,355. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

