First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.05 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 519,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

