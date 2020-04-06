First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $359.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.81. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

