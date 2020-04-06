First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (NYSE:PBCO) Head-To-Head Survey

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Republic Bank and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 1 9 6 0 2.31 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank presently has a consensus price target of $110.43, indicating a potential upside of 35.03%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 3.31 $930.33 million $5.20 15.73 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $22.08 million 1.35 $4.07 million N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 22.38% 11.08% 0.86% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 18.43% N/A N/A

Summary

First Republic Bank beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.