First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $79.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $121.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Shares of FRC traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.85. 64,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $42,282,000.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

