First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

