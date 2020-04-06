FirstBlood (1ST) Market Capitalization Tops $4.27 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, Livecoin and IDEX. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $4,464.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.02662828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

