Fiserv (FISV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/11/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $143.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FISV opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.37. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 68.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

