Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.9% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fiserv by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.86. 7,686,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,260. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

