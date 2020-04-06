Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.30 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of FCUUF stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

