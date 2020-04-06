Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Buys $581,073.92 in Stock

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 113,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $581,073.92. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 14,946 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $74,281.62.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 628,605 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,594.75.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 26,779 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $123,986.77.

On Friday, March 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 45,757 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $226,497.15.

On Friday, March 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 356,849 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,516,608.25.

On Monday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 225,440 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $881,470.40.

On Monday, March 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 111,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 1,134,650 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $4,345,709.50.

NYSE FPH traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 120,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,199. The company has a market cap of $685.03 million, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

