Flash Market Capitalization Achieves $3.44 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Flash has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.02630776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.