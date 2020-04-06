FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Lowered to at SunTrust Banks

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT traded up $13.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.19. The stock had a trading volume of 63,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 109.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 119,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 207.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,388,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.