FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0040

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One FLETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a market cap of $3.14 million and $4.18 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.02642089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,794,165 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

