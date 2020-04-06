FLIP Market Capitalization Achieves $646,765.19 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $646,765.19 and approximately $507.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.02588933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00204998 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.