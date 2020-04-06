FLO (FLO) Trading 38.3% Higher This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $8,958.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00067532 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.