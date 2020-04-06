Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.