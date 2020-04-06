Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 631.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $5,290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $27.04 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

