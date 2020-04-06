Flowchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $396,306.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00030073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $396,306.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.04688747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00067052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037121 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014068 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

