Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $838.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

