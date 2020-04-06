Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,300

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,209 ($107.98).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 7,218 ($94.95) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,739.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,268.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.62. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) and a one year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

