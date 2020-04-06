FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $179,435.51

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 104.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $179,435.51 and approximately $229.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 79.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.02588933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00204998 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

