FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $175,350.33 and $221.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 67.7% higher against the dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

