FMC (FMC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FMC (NYSE: FMC):

4/3/2020 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – FMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – FMC is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – FMC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – FMC was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $109.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at SpareBank 1 Markets AS from to .

2/7/2020 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $118.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of FMC by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

