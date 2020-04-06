FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Lowered to at SunTrust Banks

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.78.

FMC stock traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

