FOAM (FOAM) Price Up 28% This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $7,014.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.02573418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,525,700 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

