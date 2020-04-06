Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Hits $2.46 on Exchanges

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Folgory Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00034501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and $1.08 million worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.04701218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00067693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037189 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.