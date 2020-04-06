Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $41.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NYSE FL traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.56. 262,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,675. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 680.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

