Footballcoin (XFC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39,439.00

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $877,346.20 and $39,439.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Footballcoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000776 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin (XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin.

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

Footballcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footballcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footballcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Footballcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footballcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.